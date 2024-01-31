No method of execution is humane

The recent execution of a man on death row in the US state of Alabama has again drawn attention to methods of execution of persons condemned to death.

The globally accepted view is that in countries where the death penalty still exists, executions should be humane and painless.

The execution in Alabama was done with nitrogen gas. It was the first time the method, called nitrogen hypoxia, is known to have been used for legal executions.

The man who was executed was Kenneth Eugene Smith, who had committed a murder 36 years ago.

The nitrogen method was chosen after he survived an hours-long attempt to execute him with lethal injection in 2022.

This time, it was promised that he would become unconscious in a few seconds and would die peacefully in two minutes. But it was reported that he shook and writhed for at least two minutes and died after 22 minutes. The state authorities, however, called it a “historic breakthrough”.