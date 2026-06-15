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Homeopinioneditorial
Nomination rejected, democracy undermined

Nomination rejected, democracy undermined

Yet another method of subverting the polls has been discovered with the knowledge and complicity of the Election Commission
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 19:41 IST
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