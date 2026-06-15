Nomination rejected, democracy undermined

<p>The rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh, and the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant her relief, raise serious questions about the fairness of the electoral process and the judiciary’s ability to ensure due procedure is followed in elections. The returning officer rejected her nomination on the unconvincing ground that she had failed to disclose in her affidavit a pending criminal case against her in Hyderabad. </p><p>The case itself stemmed from a complaint of inappropriate behaviour against a Congress leader, in which a corporator alleged that Meenakshi had failed to act. At the time of the incident, however, she was not the AICC in-charge of Telangana; she assumed that role much later. The court issued her a notice, to which she responded, but it has not even taken cognisance of the alleged offence. Yet her candidature was rejected. The action, as it stands, has no immediate remedy.</p>.Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination rejection exposes fissures in Telangana Congress.<p>The returning officer’s decision was arbitrary and wrong, as Section 33A (1) of the Representation of the People Act mandates disclosure only of cases carrying a punishment of two years or more, and in which charges have been framed by a court. </p><p>The law is clear, yet the returning officer misinterpreted it to reject Meenakshi’s candidature and declare the three BJP candidates elected, though the party had the legislative strength to elect only two. On the same day, a BJP-backed candidate in Jharkhand was given 24 hours to rectify a flaw in his affidavit. </p><p>Clearly, the decision in Madhya Pradesh was politically motivated, with the Election Commission complicit in awarding the seat to the BJP. The commission’s duty is to hold free and fair elections, which are basic to democracy, but it has repeatedly failed, and its actions have served to undermine democracy.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court failed to ensure democratic justice in a case where it was blatantly subverted. A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and A S Chandurkar rejected Meenakshi’s petition on the ground that it could not intervene in the election process once the process was set in motion. It is true that election results could be challenged only through an election petition, as per Article 329. </p><p>However, the court has the authority to intervene in cases of gross violation of natural justice, as is the case here. The Madhya Pradesh election farce reveals yet another method of subverting elections has been discovered with the knowledge and complicity of the election commission.</p>