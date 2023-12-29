Not in the name of Kannada, please

The vandalising of signboards of commercial establishments in Bengaluru by members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike deserves to be condemned.
Their action cannot be justified in the name of promoting or protecting Kannada.
It was especially unwarranted as the state government had already acted on the issue and had set a deadline of February 28, 2024, for all establishments to comply with the rule that stipulates that Kannada signage should be prominent.
At a meeting with Kannada activists, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had assured them that the Palike’s zonal commissioners would be instructed to survey commercial establishments all over Bengaluru and ensure compliance.
Action would be initiated against jurisdictional officers for failure to implement the rule, and the BBMP would even consider cancelling the licences of establishments that refused to fall in line, he had said. The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) had also announced that it would ensure adherence by all its members.
Despite this, the activists took the law into their hands and vandalised English boards in many parts of the city.
The Karnataka Shops and Establishments Rule 24-A says, “The name board of every establishment shall be in Kannada and wherever other languages are to be used, the versions in such other languages shall be below the Kannada version.
The name board in Kannada version shall be written more prominently by providing more space than for other languages, if any.” Subsequently, BBMP had specified that Kannada signage should occupy 60 per cent of the space on the boards. But there is no ban on the use of other languages on the boards.
The High Court had struck down Rule 24-A on the ground that the provision was not contemplated in the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the government will bring in an Ordinance to mandate compliance with the “60% Kannada” stipulation under a law adopted in February to give primacy to the local language.
Activists have complained that several such deadlines by BBMP in the past have been ignored. It is also true that there is popular angst that Kannada is being eased out in Bengaluru and that other languages are gaining prominence.
There is also increasing consternation over “outsiders” refusing to learn or speak Kannada. Yet, the activists have no right to take the law into their hands and indulge in vandalism. It appears that a few self-appointed organisations and individuals resorted to vandalism to grab headlines and stay relevant. In doing so, they have only damaged the fair name of Bengaluru. This is not the Kannadiga way. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned of action against the vandals, and rightly so.