Not in the name of Kannada, please

The vandalising of signboards of commercial establishments in Bengaluru by members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike deserves to be condemned.

Their action cannot be justified in the name of promoting or protecting Kannada.

It was especially unwarranted as the state government had already acted on the issue and had set a deadline of February 28, 2024, for all establishments to comply with the rule that stipulates that Kannada signage should be prominent.

At a meeting with Kannada activists, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had assured them that the Palike’s zonal commissioners would be instructed to survey commercial establishments all over Bengaluru and ensure compliance.

Action would be initiated against jurisdictional officers for failure to implement the rule, and the BBMP would even consider cancelling the licences of establishments that refused to fall in line, he had said. The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) had also announced that it would ensure adherence by all its members.

Despite this, the activists took the law into their hands and vandalised English boards in many parts of the city.