Not right to change House convention

The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha might start on a jarring note after the appointment of the BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker, instead of the Congress party’s Kodikunnil Suresh. Suresh is the senior most member of the House as this is his eighth term as a member.

Mahtab is in his seventh term. By convention, the senior most member is selected as the pro tem Speaker, whichever party the member belongs to.

The pro tem Speaker presides over the House when members take oath and the Speaker’s election is held. It is a temporary position and the incumbent holds office usually for three days. The senior most member is called upon to preside over the House as a formality. No controversial decisions may have to be taken or rulings made by the pro tem Speaker till the House is fully constituted and the new Speaker assumes office.