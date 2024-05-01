NOTA must be treated as a candidate

When a NOTA provision is there, it has to be taken seriously. Now it is used mainly to ridicule candidates who get less votes than NOTA. When the provision exists there should be a protocol on how it works. The petition has said that it has not led to increased voter participation or influenced the candidate selection of political parties. The ECI should find ways to enhance the usefulness of the NOTA facility. NOTA received about 1% votes in the last Lok Sabha election. There are parties which get less than that. The Election Commission should make it an effective electoral tool for voters, and the court should push it for that.