NOTA must be treated as a candidate

The Supreme Court has done well to seek the Election Commission’s response to a petition that demands fresh elections in constituencies where NOTA (None Of The Above) wins majority votes. This may be a hypothetical situation but it has assumed significance in the light of the uncontested election of a BJP candidate from Surat. The court was told that the true choice of the people would have been known if the NOTA option was available to them to be exercised against the BJP candidate. The vote of a person who votes for NOTA has as much value as the votes of people who vote for other candidates. The voter should not be denied the right to exercise their vote in any constituency. Even when there is only one candidate in the fray, the voters should be given the chance to vote for or against that candidate. So it is wrong to declare a candidate the winner without contest in such situations.