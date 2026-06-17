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Homeopinioneditorial
Now, a measure of unseen labour

Now, a measure of unseen labour

The Supreme Court’s ruling acknowledges the economic value of long- overlooked domestic work
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Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 19:39 IST
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