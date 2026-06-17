Now, a measure of unseen labour

<p>By assigning a notional value to a homemaker's labour, the Supreme Court of India has established an important guideline for monetising women’s household work. This is, critically, a recognition of the social and economic value of the labour. </p><p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh described homemakers as “nation-builders”, ruling that unpaid domestic work should be monetised at a minimum of Rs 30,000 per month, with a 10% increase every three years. The ruling came in a 25-year-old case involving a road accident in Punjab. A claims tribunal awarded an insignificant amount as compensation for the death of the victim, a woman. After her family filed appeals in higher courts, the Supreme Court finally decided the case. The principle laid down by the Court is set to guide decisions in similar cases.</p>.'Homemakers are nation builders, their work worth at least Rs 30,000 per month': Supreme Court.<p>The Court said: “...it is ironic to describe a homemaker as dependent on earning members when, in reality, the household’s functioning depends substantially on the homemaker”. It said the Rs-30,000 benchmark should serve as the basic minimum monthly income for calculating the loss of domestic care, which should be considered a separate head of compensation. The apex court also directed that in cases where the homemaker is a part of the family’s earning workforce, the value of domestic care as prescribed should be added to the monthly income. This ruling will have far-reaching implications not only for calculating compensation in accident cases but also in situations where women’s role as an economic agent must be considered.</p>.<p>According to the Time Use Survey conducted in 2019, women aged between 15 and 59 years spend over seven hours daily on unpaid domestic and caregiving work, compared to less than three hours by men. The Court cited the survey, which also found that women perform 2.6 times more unpaid domestic and caregiving work, even when they contribute economically. Women’s unpaid work is estimated to contribute 15-17% of India’s GDP. </p><p>These figures point to entrenched patterns of a society where domestic work is taken for granted, and where traditional roles assigned to women are normalised, significantly lowering their participation in the labour force. While the ruling is unlikely to change the financial dynamics within families, it should lead to a better understanding of women’s contributions to the household. It has done well to provide a legal framework to measure the value of women’s work in situations where it did not count until now. </p>