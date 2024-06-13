NTA has failed NEET exam

Some students have gone to court. The Supreme Court has observed that the sanctity of the test has been affected. It has issued notice to the NTA. Some students have staged public protests. There are demands for a CBI enquiry and a retest. NEET is the country’s biggest entrance exam with participation of over 23 lakh students in about 5,000 centres. There should not be so many questions and complaints about its conduct. An exam of the scale and importance of NEET needs to be most credible, and transparency and efficiency are needed for that. The committee is expected to submit its report in one week. It should throw light on all the problems and explain how they occurred. Mistakes made should be corrected. Those responsible for them should be held accountable, too. If proper planning is done and fool-proof measures taken, it should be possible to conduct the exam smoothly and without complaints. The problems that have arisen should be resolved and it must be ensured that similar issues do not arise in future.