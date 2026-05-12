<p class="bodytext">The swearing-in of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after a phase of uncertainty, opens a new chapter in the state’s politics. Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s decision to defer his invitation to Vijay – the head of the single-largest party – to form the government, while seeking evidence of the party’s majority in the House, conflicted with the established conventions. This could be indicative of obstructionist actions the actor-turned-politician may have to encounter. The pressures will be substantial, given that the TVK’s majority in the House is thin. It is the first time since 1967 that Tamil Nadu has a government that does not profess the Dravidian ideology. It is also the first time since 1952 that the state has a coalition government.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Vijay’s stellar electoral performance has opened up Tamil Nadu’s politics and signals possibilities for non-Dravidian alternatives. It may inspire national parties to expand their space in the state. Vijay has claimed the inheritance of both K Kamaraj and ‘Periyar’ E V Ramaswamy. The Congress will be represented in his ministry. There are indications that he will follow centrist-secular policies. Notably, the support he enjoys from all coalition partners is not unconditional. The Left parties may reconsider their backing if the government deviates from the path it has outlined. These parties, along with the Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK), proclaimed their support seeking a “stable and secular” government. They also consulted with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) about their move and can still be considered aligned with the DMK. The DMK has reasons to be unhappy with the Congress, which it accused of betrayal for walking out of a decades-old alliance. The Congress has its political objectives and is likely to contest subsequent elections with its new ally.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On his first day in office, Vijay announced the setting up of a women’s protection force, anti-drug squads, and free power to consumers who fall under a certain threshold. He said the outgoing DMK government left behind a debt burden of about Rs 10 lakh crore and promised to release a white paper on the state’s finances. High debt is a feature of finances in all states; Vijay may face constraints when he sets out to implement his populist promises. With no experience in politics or governance, the Chief Minister will have to hit the ground running. His challenges will be manifold, and he will particularly feel the pressure while protecting the state’s interests within a strained federal system.</p>