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Numbers secured; now the governance test

Numbers secured; now the governance test

Vijay will need to navigate inexperience and fiscal stress amid intensifying Centre-state friction.
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Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:18 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:18 IST
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