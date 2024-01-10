Nyay Yatra: False messaging won’t help

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to go on another cross-country walkathon, this time under a slightly changed name and style, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY), from the east of the country to the west. It will start from Manipur on January 14 and end in Mumbai on March 21. The earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), which concluded in January last year, had attracted national attention and was seen to have been useful to the party in a few state elections that followed. In Karnataka in May 2023 and in Telangana in November-December, the BJY was said to have brought people closer to the Congress in constituencies that it passed through. It did not help in some other states where Rahul Gandhi walked. He is now planning his yatra in a different political environment, after severe losses in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. There are more questions about the party’s strength and its ability to revive its fortunes when a general election is just months away.