<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka government’s proposal to raise the income ceiling for the Other Backward Classes’ (OBC) creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12.75 lakh signals a significant policy shift, but warrants careful and dispassionate scrutiny. The current threshold, unchanged since 2018, has increasingly been criticised as outdated in the face of inflation and wage revisions following the Seventh Pay Commission, which have pushed many beneficiaries into higher pay brackets and potentially rendered them ineligible for quotas. There are arguments for revisiting the limit to prevent the exclusion of middle-class families whose nominal incomes have risen without a corresponding improvement in social mobility. It may also address concerns that the existing ceiling has become a barrier for sections that continue to face structural disadvantages despite modest economic gains. In that sense, a revision could restore a degree of balance to the eligibility framework.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At the same time, the possible downsides are equally significant. A higher income ceiling risks expanding the pool of beneficiaries to include relatively advanced sections within OBCs, crowding out the most marginalised groups. The creamy layer principle was introduced to ensure that reservation benefits do not disproportionately accrue to the better-off within backward classes. Any dilution of this filter could undermine that objective and sharpen intra-group disparities. The issue gains complexity in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling, which clarified that income cannot be the sole determinant of creamy layer status and social and occupational factors must also be considered. Drawing from the original intent of the Mandal Commission, it underscored that social backwardness, not merely economic criteria, lies at the heart of the reservation policy. This raises important questions about whether a simple upward revision of the monetary threshold, in isolation, would withstand legal scrutiny.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In this context, the importance of empirical data becomes central. The State has at its disposal the findings of the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, which provides detailed insights into disparities across communities. Any revision of the creamy layer ceiling must be grounded in such evidence, in line with the principles laid down in Indra Sawhney vs Union of India, which require a rigorous and contemporaneous assessment of backwardness. The proposed revision, therefore, cannot be viewed merely as an administrative decision. It carries implications for the balance within the reservation system. In navigating this terrain, the State government would do well to exercise caution, weighing both the need for periodic revision and the risk of unintended consequences, before arriving at a decision.</p>