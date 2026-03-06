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OBC creamy layer: Revision with risks

OBC creamy layer: Revision with risks

In navigating this terrain, the State government would do well to exercise caution, weighing both the need for periodic revision and the risk of unintended consequences, before arriving at a decision.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:04 IST
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:04 IST
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