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Obesity crisis warrants stronger response

Obesity crisis warrants stronger response

According to the National Family Health Survey-5, 24% of women and 23% of men in the country suffer from obesity.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 23:04 IST
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 23:04 IST
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