<p>There are dire warnings for India in the World Obesity Atlas 2026, signalling an epidemic that previous studies have also indicated. Steps to check the rise of obesity among children in the country are imperative to prevent a future marked by failing physical and mental health.</p>.<p>Obesity, a serious threat to children’s health across the world, has particularly impacted India, which now has the second largest number of obese or overweight children: an estimated 41 million, according to the report.</p>.<p>The numbers are growing; it is estimated that by 2040, 20 million children will be obese and 56 million will be overweight. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, 24% of women and 23% of men in the country suffer from obesity.</p>.<p>The rise in obesity has been linked to multiple factors. Economic changes and the rise in incomes have led to the emergence of a new middle class with new food choices. </p>.<p>Research has consistently emphasised the consumption of low-nutrition food – a result of altered lifestyles – as one of the major reasons. Ultra-processed food has penetrated markets across the urban-rural divide, exacerbating the issue.</p>.World Obesity Day 2026: Doctors urge parents to 'stop giving food as a reward' to children.<p>Sedentary lifestyles and a substantial increase in screen time have also been cited as contributing factors. Studies have linked inadequate infant breastfeeding to obesity among children and adolescents. The report noted that 74% of adolescents fail to meet the recommended levels of physical activity, and only 35.5% of school-age children have access to regulated school meals.</p>.<p>India should initiate coordinated efforts, including national- and state-level plans, to address the issue. These efforts should be complemented with incentives and disincentives aimed at encouraging nutritious food on the menu and reducing the consumption of unhealthy food. School-based nutrition programmes should be integral to the plans. Higher taxes on unhealthy food and beverages, stricter adherence to labelling standards, and advertisements that promote healthy food habits can take the efforts forward.</p>.<p>Education and public awareness campaigns are critical. Obesity can cause a range of health issues, including cancer, hypertension, dementia, and cardiovascular diseases. Besides the loss of human resources, the medical expenditure resulting from these ailments risks creating a serious public health burden.</p>.<p>The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a nationwide study to better understand the nature of obesity and its impact in Indian conditions. This can be an assured first step in a renewed initiative to formulate policies and shape a comprehensive obesity management plan.</p>