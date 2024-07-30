Official apathy behind Delhi student deaths

They came to Delhi with dreams of joining the civil services, but their parents are now performing their last rites.

This tragic incident occurred at a renowned coaching institute, which housed a reading room in the basement — a space legally designated for parking or storage.

On the fateful day, a faulty safety system allowed floodwaters to enter this basement room, which lacked an alternative exit.

Two girls from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and a boy from Kerala were drowned. The affected area in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar is dotted with coaching centres, and the deaths led to widespread student protests against the administration’s apathy.