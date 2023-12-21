Ominous tidings in Netanyahu call

A call from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried ominous tidings. A statement from the PM’s office said the two leaders discussed the ongoing “Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic”. In other words, the conflict in Gaza has spilled over into the Red Sea. In recent days, the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been targeting ships in the narrow Bab el Mandeb strait which lies between Yemen and Djibouti at the southern end of the Red Sea, the narrow but strategic length of water that separates the Arabian peninsula and North Africa, with the Suez Canal at the northern end.