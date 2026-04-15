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Over two decades, a State-enabled fraud

Over two decades, a State-enabled fraud

While landowners were offered a paltry sum as compensation earlier, BMRCL came forward with a Rs 500-crore package. Yet, it was forced to scale down its demand to nine acres.
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Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 22:39 IST
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