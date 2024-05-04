Panel to address queer rights welcome

The Supreme Court had declined to legalise same-sex marriages, placing the responsibility of the decision on Parliament and state governments. The Congress had said that it would deliberate on the matter, and has now come out with a promise of recognising civil unions. The government had stoutly opposed the idea of legalising same-sex marriages. But the court had told the government to ensure that social, economic and civic rights were not denied to same-sex couples. These included the right to queer partners to be treated as family while applying for ration cards and other facilities and while setting up joint bank accounts, and the right to be considered next of kin for medical processes, and in situations like burial. Much of this is yet to be done. Discrimination against queer individuals is widespread in all spheres. The committee should be able to push forward the rights and welfare programme for them. The formation of the committee may be an indication that the government is sensitive to the political importance of the LGBTQ community. It should lead to right policies and actions.