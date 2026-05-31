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Paper leaks, blotched valuation, broken trust

Paper leaks, blotched valuation, broken trust

Mismanagement of so many consequential exams has affected the students’ faith in the examination system
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Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:12 IST
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