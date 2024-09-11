Para athletes’ stellar show: Lessons to learn

India produced a stellar show in the just-concluded Paris Paralympics, signing off the quadrennial event with their best-ever haul that included seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. To put that in perspective, the Para athletes' medal count at 29 was five times more than the Olympic athletes who finished with six medals and without a gold. While the unprecedented success somewhat helped mitigate the disappointment of a below-par performance at the Olympics, many raised a question, "Why is that our Para athletes fared better than their Olympic counterparts?” The question is as natural as it is flawed. Though nothing should take away the sheen from Para athletes' stirring show, Olympics and Paralympics are two different ball games, so to speak. If we take the example of men's javelin throw -- in which India won two golds and a silver -- there are sub categories. While two golds came in F64 and F41 categories, the silver came in the F46 section. This segregation based on their disabilities (partially or completely blind, intellectual or limb disabilities) within a single discipline, rather than bundling all specially-abled athletes in one group, increases medal prospects. Credit to India for ensuring better segregation for this edition.