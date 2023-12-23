Parliament: A steady decline

The Houses saw the unprecedented suspension of 147 members of the Opposition in the last week, after the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the first week. The suspensions were a response to the Opposition’s demand for a statement from the Prime Minister or the Home Minister on the security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13. The endeavour of the government and the ruling side in parliament should always be to ensure that it functions well in the most adverse situations, too, with the Opposition’s participation. But the session saw the government’s determination, aided by the presiding officers, to run the Houses without the Opposition, with suspensions coming in large instalments day after day. Legislations of major consequence were passed without much discussion and debate. Such legislations will lack legitimacy. Parliament’s basic function of deliberation and scrutiny of the government’s decisions and actions has long been defeated with the treasury benches reduced to cheerleading the government and its top leaders rather than to hold them to account as representatives of the people. That became more pronounced this session.