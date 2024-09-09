Pay urgent attention to plastic waste crisis

India has the dubious distinction of being the world’s biggest plastic polluter, having taken that position from China. By all indications, we will continue to be at the top of the plastic heap for the foreseeable future. The country releases about 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, that is about a fifth of the global waste burden, and three times the waste generated by other top polluters. The data comes from the research conducted at the University of Leeds, and agrees with the results of other studies. A 2020-21 report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had said that the country generated four million tonnes of plastic waste annually. All these figures are likely to be underestimated, because it is difficult to get a correct estimate. The Leeds report says that the figures for India do not include burnt uncollected waste and recycled waste in rural areas. New Delhi is among the world’s top plastic polluting cities.