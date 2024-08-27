Pension: UPS offers a good balance

The newly-announced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for central government employees may be a political response of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the opposition and setbacks it has faced over the pension issue but, at least on the face of it, seems to offer a good balance between the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) that was extant before 2004 and the National Pension Scheme (NPS) that was ushered in thereafter. In the main, the UPS keeps the employee contribution part of the NPS, while adding the assured pension part of the OPS, with the exchequer ready to contribute to ensure it. The government's contribution to the pension will increase from 14 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in an additional fiscal burden of Rs 6,250 crore on the Centre. For its employees, the scheme ensures a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 for those who have served for a minimum of 10 years. At the higher end, employees will receive 50 per cent of the average salary drawn during the last 12 months of their service. These provisions are advantageous for employees, although they do not quite match the benefits offered under the OPS.