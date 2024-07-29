PG accommodations need strict regulation

Recently, the Bengaluru police issued a set of guidelines which laid down that no PG accommodation could be run without obtaining a licence. The establishments are also required to collect the identity cards and recent photographs of inmates, and details and mobile numbers of blood relatives. The owners must comply with the Karnataka Public Safety Act, 2017, by installing CCTV cameras and implementing measures to address fire hazards. The guidelines also stipulate that staff, including cooks and security guards, should be recruited only after police verification. The PG accommodations, while restricting illegal activities such as consumption and storage of drugs, should display the phone numbers of emergency services prominently, besides making first aid kits available. But these norms remain mostly on paper. In the absence of proper guidelines, PG accommodations have also turned out to be a strain on municipal infrastructure. Overcrowding is common, and in many cases, over 30 inmates are accommodated in a single dwelling unit built on a small plot of land. This naturally adds pressure on the supply of drinking water and collection of garbage. What is worse, since most of the PG accommodations have not obtained trade licences, they pay for drinking water and other facilities at domestic, not commercial, rates. Many PG accommodations are also run in illegally constructed buildings.