Plastic positions, elastic negotiations

It is well-known that plastics are not biodegradable and pose a serious threat to the environment and public health. Even the process of plastic manufacturing adds to global warming with emission of greenhouse gases. The attempts so far to reduce the use of plastics, and to recycle them, have not found much success till now. It is estimated that only 10% of the world’s accumulated plastic waste has so far been recycled. At the same time, production is increasing every year. So there is the need for an early agreement which will control production of plastics. Inger Andersen, Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), has said that there was some progress at the Ottawa conference and the path is clear for a deal in Busan in South Korea, where the next meeting will be held later this year. But she also cautioned that only a few months are left to meet the deadline set in 2022 to frame a treaty.