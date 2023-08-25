Point of no-return in the Himalayas

The collapse of a stretch of the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, which is a part of the controversial Char Dham Project, has again raised questions about the Rs 12,000-crore project. Land subsidence has now become common in the region. Landslides happen almost every day in some part of the region, boulders slide down on vehicles, and roads and buildings suddenly cave in. They were reported from Haridwar and Kullu on Thursday. Joshimath is teetering in a danger zone. Himachal Pradesh has suffered a major blow with its agriculture, horticulture and tourism industry taking severe knocks. The highway collapse is considered to have resulted from the weakening of the foundation of the road by the torrential rains that have lashed Uttarakhand.