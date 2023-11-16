Political fireworks only add to the pollution

Deepavali, the festival of lights, turned out to be a night blighted by pollution in many parts of the country. The Supreme Court orders and guidelines on the use of firecrackers were widely violated and the pollution levels rose beyond the normal everywhere. The National Capital Region (NCR) and its surroundings were the worst-hit, with a toxic haze enveloping them. Other places were also affected and according to reports, post-Deepavali pollution levels were higher in nine of 11 state capitals, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, than in 2022. Mumbai and Kolkata moved into the category of the world’s 10 most-polluted cities. Rains had brought down the pollution levels in the NCR in the run-up to the festival to an eight-year low but they soared in the night, going up by 15-16 times. The haze is yet to lift in many places.
The Deepavali pollution situation has triggered off political fireworks, with parties -- mainly the AAP and the BJP -- blaming each other, producing much heat and no light on how to solve the problem. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has accused BJP leaders and neighbouring BJP-ruled states of deliberately trying to raise pollution levels in the city so that they could blame the AAP for indifference and inactivity in controlling it. He said the city’s pollution level would not have gone so high if UP and Haryana had banned crackers after the Supreme Court banned their use in Delhi. He also said the BJP leaders had “instigated” people to burst firecrackers in a “targeted manner.” The BJP has responded by criticising the Delhi government for its failure to implement the cracker ban and by criticising the AAP government in Punjab for its failure to check stubble blazes in the state. Some party leaders have also sought to communalise the issue by arguing that the bursting of firecrackers on Deepavali is a religious right for Hindus, painting any attempt to stop cracker pollution as “anti-Hindu”.
Pollution in Delhi, as in other places, is caused by various factors and all of them need to be tackled. The Supreme Court has been issuing ban orders for many years. But the orders have not been implemented. Even when only “green” crackers were allowed, all crackers were available in the city. Chinese crackers were sold after changing the label. Persuasion is better for compliance than orders and directives. Schools, residents’ associations and civil society groups have to be involved in the campaign. Other factors that contribute to pollution should also be tackled, and it should be done on a sustained basis throughout the year. It is best not to mix politics with pollution because that can only make solutions more difficult.