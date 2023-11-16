Political fireworks only add to the pollution

The Deepavali pollution situation has triggered off political fireworks, with parties -- mainly the AAP and the BJP -- blaming each other, producing much heat and no light on how to solve the problem. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has accused BJP leaders and neighbouring BJP-ruled states of deliberately trying to raise pollution levels in the city so that they could blame the AAP for indifference and inactivity in controlling it. He said the city’s pollution level would not have gone so high if UP and Haryana had banned crackers after the Supreme Court banned their use in Delhi. He also said the BJP leaders had “instigated” people to burst firecrackers in a “targeted manner.” The BJP has responded by criticising the Delhi government for its failure to implement the cracker ban and by criticising the AAP government in Punjab for its failure to check stubble blazes in the state. Some party leaders have also sought to communalise the issue by arguing that the bursting of firecrackers on Deepavali is a religious right for Hindus, painting any attempt to stop cracker pollution as “anti-Hindu”.