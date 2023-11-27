Politically corrupted corruption probes

The reasons cited by the Karnataka government to withdraw the consent given to the CBI to probe Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case are procedural, and have to be legally tested.

The government has claimed that the sanction for the investigation, given by the B S Yediyurappa government in 2019, was not in order as it was issued before the Advocate-General had expressed his opinion on it and without the Speaker sanctioning it. It has also been claimed that the sanction was oral. All these have been contested and denied by the BJP and the former chief minister.

Shivakumar had challenged the investigation in the High Court, and the ruling on his appeal against a single bench order which upheld the sanction is due this week. The government has withdrawn its sanction a few days before the ruling is expected to be pronounced. There is also the question whether the government can withdraw its consent when the CBI investigation is at an advanced stage. The agency has told the court that it has completed much of the investigation. The court has to take a decision on this, too.