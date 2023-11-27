Politically corrupted corruption probes

The reasons cited by the Karnataka government to withdraw the consent given to the CBI to probe Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case are procedural, and have to be legally tested.
The government has claimed that the sanction for the investigation, given by the B S Yediyurappa government in 2019, was not in order as it was issued before the Advocate-General had expressed his opinion on it and without the Speaker sanctioning it. It has also been claimed that the sanction was oral. All these have been contested and denied by the BJP and the former chief minister.
Shivakumar had challenged the investigation in the High Court, and the ruling on his appeal against a single bench order which upheld the sanction is due this week. The government has withdrawn its sanction a few days before the ruling is expected to be pronounced. There is also the question whether the government can withdraw its consent when the CBI investigation is at an advanced stage. The agency has told the court that it has completed much of the investigation. The court has to take a decision on this, too.
While the legalities are to be settled, the real issue involved is political. The present government’s decision is political, just as the earlier BJP government’s decision to give sanction for the investigation was political. At the same time, it should be noted that the government, as of now, has only raised a procedural shield for Shivakumar. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the consent was “illegal”, and Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government has not gone into the merits of the case against Shivakumar. Politics sometimes drives procedure and at other times short-circuits it, both out of convenience and for a purpose. The charges against Shivakumar are serious and need to be investigated. But it is true that the state police cannot do a credible investigation. A neutral agency has to do it, but does CBI enjoy the credibility of being a neutral agency anymore?
The Shivakumar issue should also be seen in the larger context of the central government’s persistent, selective use of investigative agencies against Opposition leaders, critics and dissenters. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI have pursued Shivakumar for years now and the investigation is still continuing. Cases against leaders who belong to or join the ruling party at the Centre seem to find themselves pushed into the freezer.
That is why states ruled by Opposition parties have used their power to deny permission to the CBI to investigate cases in their territory. It is an institutional defence and protection, resulting in politics, morality and the law getting mixed up in most cases.