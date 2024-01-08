Politics oblivious to climate change woes

The consequences of climate change have been widely discussed but its impact on politics has received little attention, especially in India. In fact, climate change can turn out to be the biggest disruptor of economy and society, and can do more damage than wars. Like all calamities it will affect the poorest more than the others. All its consequences, like job losses, production shortfalls, price increases and impaired health, will be felt more by the poor than by the better off. Inequality, which is already a serious issue, will worsen. When the economic and social situations aggravate, politics is impacted, too. Political parties in India have not taken climate change into consideration and have no policy or plan to counter it. In some countries, parties are exclusively dedicated to environment and climate protection. Parties will sooner or later have to change their agenda, in line with the new concerns. It is likely that present day politics and many of its concerns will become irrelevant in the not too distant future. Climate change is present and real, while many current concerns of our political parties are not.