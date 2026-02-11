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Poll position: EC’s big Bengal shake-up

Poll position: EC’s big Bengal shake-up

Sweeping official transfers in the poll-bound state stir debates on their timing and political implications.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:19 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:19 IST
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West BengalIndian PoliticsElection CommissionOpinioneditorialTrinamool CogressWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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