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Preventive detention: Burden of suspicion

Preventive detention: Burden of suspicion

At the centre of the issue is the paradox of people being sent to jail only because the system decides they might be involved in offences yet to occur.
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Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 20:47 IST
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