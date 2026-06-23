Preventive detention: Burden of suspicion

<p>A two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court has addressed serious threats to personal freedom posed by the arbitrary use of the provision of preventive detention. </p><p>A division bench of the court recently ordered penalties on officials who misuse the provision under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and issued guidelines on how detentions should be carried out. </p><p>Police have been widely found to detain people, at times indefinitely, on the grounds of suspicion that they may commit an offence. The court ruled that compensation of Rs 25,000 be paid to the victims for every day of unlawful confinement beyond the statutory 24 hours, and that officials responsible for such <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/detention">detentions</a> be held personally liable. </p><p>It said the amount should be recovered from the salaries of the officials, who should also face disciplinary proceedings for dereliction of duty under the service rules.</p>.SC stays Allahabad High Court's Rs 10 lakh compensation order in illegal detention case.<p>The directions were issued in connection with a case in Ghaziabad, in which a physically challenged Dalit advocate was taken into custody after a dispute over the construction of a gate, and was sent to jail, though he was willing to furnish a bond as required by the law. </p><p>The court decided, based on an inquiry, that the detention was unnecessary. It found that the Ghaziabad police had used the provision to keep in detention about 2,500 people over a period of one year. It has been noted that the detentions are normally followed by demands for the execution of expensive bonds for release. Many detainees find these sureties unaffordable. </p><p>The court ruled that the detained persons should be required to furnish only a personal bond, without depositing the money, and that the amount should not exceed Rs 20,000. No surety should ordinarily be demanded. If a detainee refuses to execute the bond, it should be recorded in writing and through audio-visual means before they are sent to jail.</p>.<p>These are essential safeguards that will help ensure people are not unnecessarily harassed by the police or the administration. At the centre of the issue is the paradox of people being sent to jail only because the system decides they might be involved in offences yet to occur. </p><p>But the larger concern is about the subversion of established practices that make their release increasingly difficult. The court said citizens should not be mechanically deprived of their right to personal freedom guaranteed by Article 21. Its guidelines also have a national significance in potentially preventing these subversions in other states.</p>