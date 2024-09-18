<p class="bodytext">The latest breach at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where inmates filmed and circulated videos flaunting access to mobile phones and streaming services, ought to end any pretence that these are episodic failures. What distinguishes this incident is not merely the brazenness of the act, but its context. The government had appointed senior IPS officer Alok Kumar as DGP (Prisons) to spearhead a statewide crackdown after facing acute embarrassment over the Darshan episode. In the latest video, the inmates allege that the DGP himself supplied them the phones. The entire episode might have been scripted by lower-level officials who, like the inmates, are unsettled by the disruption of the lucrative contraband trade. This appears a coordinated gambit to scuttle the ongoing prison reforms.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the structural deficiencies remain the primary enabler of this rot. A report submitted by ADGP R Hitendra notes that the prison is grappling with severe staff shortages, weak surveillance, outdated mobile jammers, and administrative lapses. The prison houses roughly 4,834 inmates with only 571 staff members, leaving 388 sanctioned posts – nearly 40% of the force – vacant. While the Model Prison Manual prescribes a staff-to-inmate ratio of 1:6, in Parappana Agrahara, a single officer is often responsible for 30 inmates, after accounting for the shifts – an impossible burden in a high-security environment. Surveillance is remarkably thin; with just 332 cameras, the facility monitors less than 7% of its population – a dismal figure compared to over 8,000 cameras at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The existing signal jammers are outdated and ineffective against 5G networks, allowing inmates to access communication channels with ease. The Hitendra committee has also recommended expediting new prison projects to address overcrowding in existing jails. Equally troubling is the official response. Between 2021 and late 2025, 154 cases relating to illegal activities inside the prison were registered, and all of them remain stuck at the police station level, with not even a single conviction.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The government should implement the report and take corrective steps immediately: fill the vacancies on priority, upgrade to 5G-capable jamming systems, and install anti-throwing nets on the compound wall. Crucially, the state must establish a board to ensure transparent staff transfers and a Central Command Centre for real-time oversight. Without these structural changes, enforcement will remain performative – and the next breach, inevitable.</p>