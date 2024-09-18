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Prison breach: Reform cannot wait

Prison breach: Reform cannot wait

The government should implement the report and take corrective steps immediately: fill the vacancies on priority, upgrade to 5G-capable jamming systems, and install anti-throwing nets on the compound wall.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:14 IST
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:14 IST
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