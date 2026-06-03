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Privilege in the fast lane must stop 

Privilege in the fast lane must stop 

Bengaluru's residents know all too well what it means to have highways sealed, arterial roads blocked, and even approach routes to the Kempegowda International Airport disrupted for VIP movement.
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Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 00:49 IST
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