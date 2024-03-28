Probe Electoral Bonds donations

The issues and circumstances about the bonds need to be investigated as they formed an important source of political funding. The government has denied any wrongdoing and is not ready to conduct any investigation. The Supreme Court has found the bonds unconstitutional and can initiate or order an independent investigation, monitored by it, into the charges about these donations. If bonds were used to dispense favours to companies or individuals, that is an offence. If raids were employed to extort money, that is also an offence. If investigating agencies raided companies but did not pursue the investigation after they made donations through these bonds, they should be held accountable for it. If the scheme is illegal, shouldn’t the money collected under it be returned? It should be noted that a comprehensive investigation will cover all parties and their governments, not just the BJP and its government. It is also now clear that the SBI had made a false statement to the court about the time needed to release the data it readily had. So the contempt issue is also still real and should be pursued.