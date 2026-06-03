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Progress, with notes of caution

Progress, with notes of caution

In the survey, there are pointers to a paradox related to nutrition: the coexistence of undernutrition, which leads to stunting and wasting in children, and worrying levels of obesity.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 00:41 IST
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