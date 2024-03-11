Protect dignity of women in custody

It is a matter of serious concern that custodial rapes continue to take place in the country in spite of many preventive and punitive measures and campaigns against it.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 270 cases were reported between 2017 and 2022. There has been a gradual decrease in numbers over the years, but even a single case is repugnant because the crime is committed by persons tasked with protecting the safety and honour of women.

The actual numbers could be higher because many cases may not be reported. According to the report, the offenders include police personnel, public servants, members of the armed forces, and staff of jails, remand homes and hospitals. These places should be havens of safety for women but the power and authority is abused by officials to sexually exploit vulnerable women.