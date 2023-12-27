Punish the guilty to restore confidence

The latest charge of custodial killing and highhandedness on the part of the security forces in Kashmir is serious and has attracted national attention.
Last week, four security personnel were killed and some others injured in an ambush by militants on two Army vehicles in Poonch district. The next day, some civilians were picked up from the district for questioning by the forces.
Three of them were found dead in the night and five others have been admitted to hospital with injuries.
The relatives of the deceased and injured persons have alleged torture in custody as the cause of death and injuries.
The Army has initiated a court of inquiry and three officers have been shifted out of their postings. Army Chief General Manoj Pande has visited Poonch and told the forces to conduct their operations “in a professional manner”.
The administration has announced compensation and jobs for the kin of the deceased, even as there is demand for an impartial probe into the incident.
The security forces have intensified counter-terror operations in some parts of the state, especially in the border districts, as there has been an increased threat of infiltration from Pakistan in recent weeks.
But the forces should not deviate from their code of conduct and the standard operating procedure in any situation.
There has been criticism in this respect and the deaths of civilians, as reported from Poonch, will only strengthen such criticism.
The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which gives extraordinary powers to the forces and makes them immune to the working of ordinary laws, is in force in Kashmir. It must be ensured that no personnel of the forces who is guilty of illegal actions is protected by their superiors or by the provisions of the AFSPA.
The investigation into the alleged custodial deaths should carry credibility, should be conducted in a time-bound manner, and the guilty must be punished.
The support of the local population is important to restore normalcy in Kashmir and to creating an atmosphere conducive for the resumption of the electoral and democratic processes.
It is also a necessary requisite for the success of the operations of the security forces against terrorists. Kashmir has seen much violence perpetrated by both State and non-State actors.
There are many events and incidents which need to be explained, and they span decades.
They have produced much suffering and created attitudes and emotions ranging from anger and hatred to suspicion and fear and guilt.
They need to be addressed. In the judgement on Article 370, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul proposed the setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission which would help in this. The government should pursue the proposal.