Punish the guilty to restore confidence

The latest charge of custodial killing and highhandedness on the part of the security forces in Kashmir is serious and has attracted national attention.

Last week, four security personnel were killed and some others injured in an ambush by militants on two Army vehicles in Poonch district. The next day, some civilians were picked up from the district for questioning by the forces.

Three of them were found dead in the night and five others have been admitted to hospital with injuries.

The relatives of the deceased and injured persons have alleged torture in custody as the cause of death and injuries.

The Army has initiated a court of inquiry and three officers have been shifted out of their postings. Army Chief General Manoj Pande has visited Poonch and told the forces to conduct their operations “in a professional manner”.