Punish the inhuman teachers

Schools are supposed to impart to students not only the knowledge contained in textbooks but also ideas of equality, dignity, mutual respect and love. The teachers who forced the students to do the dirty work violated the basic creed of their profession. The principal and a teacher, along with a few others, have been arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. All those involved, including some who are absconding, should be punished for the crime. They violated basic human rights and dignity. The mental and physical trauma that the children had to undergo can easily be imagined. The children should not only be counselled, but should also be financially compensated, with the amount being deducted from the salaries of the teachers involved. Unless strong deterrent action is taken, such atrocities against the marginalised sections will continue.