Put taste back in Anganwadi food

On the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress government in Karnataka has gone to town on how its five guarantee schemes have helped the public. But those at the helm appear to be unaware of the hunger that children in the state’s Anganwadis are facing. Following a scheme launched in 1975, the state now has about 62,500 Anganwadi centres which cater mainly to the poorest of the poor.

The objectives of the centres are to bring down death, morbidity, and malnutrition rates, improve the nutritional and health status of children up to the age of six, and provide for their proper physical, psychological, and emotional development.

Through appropriate health and nutrition education, Anganwadis enhance women’s capacity to care for their children.

The centres found themselves in the midst of a controversy just a few months ago for their inability to provide eggs. They are again in the news for serving unpalatable food that children are refusing to eat. This could lead to disastrous consequences as state government data reveals that thousands of children, especially in the impoverished districts of north Karnataka, suffer from malnutrition.