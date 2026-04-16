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Quota push masks federal power shift

Quota push masks federal power shift

The census process has started now, and the reason for the hurried move to implement the Act in 2029, reportedly based on the 2011 census, is unclear.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 22:39 IST
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