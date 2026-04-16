Quota push masks federal power shift

<p>The holding of a special parliamentary session from April 16 to 18 to pass amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, and effect a delimitation of electoral constituencies raises questions about the government’s political intent and its impact on parliamentary representation and India’s federal construct. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in 2023; the government then said it would be implemented after the next population census. The census process has started now, and the reason for the hurried move to implement the Act in 2029, reportedly based on the 2011 census, is unclear. Linking women’s representation to the census itself lacked a strong rationale. It could have been aimed at taking credit for the law ahead of the 2024 general elections, without actually implementing it. The timing of and the reasoning for the present move lack a credible explanation. Two states with women as a key voter base will hold Assembly elections this month. Does the government’s move not violate the model code of conduct?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the move as a “historic step” and sought the support of all political parties. While most parties are likely to back women’s reservation, it is noteworthy that the government has not consulted them on introducing the amendment or convinced them of the need for the present haste. Legislation of such importance requires alignment across political parties, both inside and outside Parliament. The government should avoid creating a situation where opposition parties feel forced into compliance or are perceived as obstructing or opposing women’s empowerment. Endorsing the idea of women’s reservation should not mean accepting the government’s political objectives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is concerning that women’s reservation is being linked, incomprehensibly, to the delimitation exercise. The delimitation of constituencies has been frozen since 1976. It has been reported that the number of seats in parliament will be increased by 50%, based on the 2011 population. A redrawing of constituencies at the national level based on the present population will be to the advantage of North Indian states and will adversely impact South Indian states, where there has been a demographic decline. Delimitation is not a mere numerical rearrangement of seats; it involves a redistribution and rebalancing of political power. The exercise should be set in motion after detailed consultation with states, political parties, and civil society. It should not be imposed on the country in a three-day parliament session. Women’s reservation should not be used to sugar-coat the bitter delimitation pill.</p>