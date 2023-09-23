Raising guidance value: A sound move

As things stand today, there exists a huge gap between the actual market rate at which a property is sold or registered, and the guidance value on which stamp duty and capital gains tax are paid. According to the Revenue Minister, in Electronics City and surrounding areas, the market price of a property is around 500 times the guidance value. If the guidance value for properties along the national highways is around Rs 5-10 lakh per acre, the market price is more than Rs 10 crore. In such places, the guidance value will be revised by 50%. The difference between the guidance value and market value is usually paid in cash, thereby evading both stamp duty and capital gains tax. The Income Tax department has repeatedly pointed out that under-reporting of transaction price leads to generation and investment of black money. Such transactions allow a buyer to convert black money into immovable property, while putting unaccounted wealth in the hands of the recipient.