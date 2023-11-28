Ramdev’s claims unverified, must stop

The Supreme Court’s warning to Patanjali Ayurved against making misleading drug claims and advertisements reflects the concern that many, especially doctors and experts, have felt about them. The company, which deals in herbal products and offers ayurvedic remedies, is promoted by yoga guru Ramdev. The company and Ramdev have often campaigned against the modern system of medicine. The court has now issued its warning to the company on the basis of a petition by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) which said that Patanjali’s advertisements disparaged allopathy and sought to discredit doctors through unverified claims. It pointed out that these were in direct violation of laws such as the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act and the Consumer Protection Act. The court warned Patanjali that a fine of Rs 1 crore would be imposed for each false claim it makes about its medicines.
The IMA, in its petition, reproduced statements and advertisements made by Ramdev about allopathy and its practitioners, terming these as systematic misinformation and blatantly false claims. Ramdev had questioned the efficacy of vaccinations against Covid-19 during the pandemic and claimed that his company had a treatment for it. There have been complaints from medical practitioners and activists, too, about Patanjali’s claims and products. The Kerala government has decided to prosecute the company on the basis of a slew of complaints. It has been noted that the central government and the government of Uttarakhand, where the company is based, have not taken any action on the complaints. The IMA petition has also said that there was inaction and indifference on the part of the authorities. Ramdev is seen to be close to the BJP and its governments and is considered to have benefited from his proximity to the centres of power.
Even after the court has issued the warning, Ramdev has struck a defiant note and denied that he has made any false or misleading claims. He has maintained that there is cure for diseases like diabetes, thyroid, hypertension, obesity and others in treatment systems like his. According to him, it is a gang of doctors who are “propagating against yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and our Sanatana values.” He also calls them a medical mafia of individuals with “rajasic and tamasic qualities.” He says he respects the court and the law but it is clear that he does not accept the court’s view. Unfortunately, there is an environment in the country where irrational and unverified claims like Ramdev’s thrive and he himself gets much support. That is a threat to public health and people’s finances and can do damage to scientific temper and attitudes and practices that underlie modern medicine.