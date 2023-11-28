Ramdev’s claims unverified, must stop

The IMA, in its petition, reproduced statements and advertisements made by Ramdev about allopathy and its practitioners, terming these as systematic misinformation and blatantly false claims. Ramdev had questioned the efficacy of vaccinations against Covid-19 during the pandemic and claimed that his company had a treatment for it. There have been complaints from medical practitioners and activists, too, about Patanjali’s claims and products. The Kerala government has decided to prosecute the company on the basis of a slew of complaints. It has been noted that the central government and the government of Uttarakhand, where the company is based, have not taken any action on the complaints. The IMA petition has also said that there was inaction and indifference on the part of the authorities. Ramdev is seen to be close to the BJP and its governments and is considered to have benefited from his proximity to the centres of power.