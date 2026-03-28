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Rare justice on custodial torture in Tamil Nadu

Rare justice on custodial torture in Tamil Nadu

The conviction of nine policemen for the custodial killing of a man and his son at Sathankulam, in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, is rare and, therefore, significant.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:33 IST
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:33 IST
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