RBI right to keep repo rate unchanged

The MPC made a correct decision on holding key interest rates for the seventh consecutive time. It last raised repo rates, to the current 6.5%, in February 2023, and has maintained its hawkish stance. Consumer Price Index-based inflation (CPI) came in at 5.09% in February, and has been above the MPC’s 4% target for 53 months in a row. The MPC is comfortable not raising rates either, because headline retail inflation has been consistently below the upper tolerance limit of 6% in recent months. Looking ahead, the RBI expects inflation for FY2025 at 4.5%, with the April-June quarter inflation averaging at 4.9%, July-September at 3.8%, October-December at 4.6%, and January-March at 4.5%. This projection assumes a normal monsoon. Das pointedly said that food price uncertainties continue to weigh on the inflation trajectory. While early indications point to a normal monsoon, it remains to be seen how the distribution of rainfall pans out and how the kharif season will be impacted. While core (non-food) inflation has been benign, some analysts do expect a pick-up in food prices in the October-December quarter. More importantly, there is volatility in food prices which continues to weigh on the disinflation process.