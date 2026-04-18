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Reason and ruse: Lessons from a failed bill

Reason and ruse: Lessons from a failed bill

The uneven increase in the number of seats would have diminished the political relevance of South Indian states and given the Northern states an undue advantage.
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Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:06 IST
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:06 IST
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