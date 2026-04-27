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Record voter turnout in the shadow of exclusion

Record voter turnout in the shadow of exclusion

The election commission has further discredited itself when lakhs of people were denied their right to vote
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DHNS
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:05 IST
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:05 IST
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Election CommissionAssembly pollsOpinioneditorialvoter turnout

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