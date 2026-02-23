<p>The Rs-590 crore fraud in the IDFC First Bank is a reminder that malpractices at this scale can still happen in banks and financial institutions that operate with stated claims of best practices. Measures implemented following the scams in Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc., were believed to have ensured strong deterrence. The IDFC incident, reported in its Chandigarh branch, breaks this notion. </p><p>The issue surfaced when the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had detected fraud involving certain accounts linked to the Haryana government. The bank traced the fraud to unauthorised and fraudulent activities carried out by some employees at the branch, possibly aided by other individuals, and announced plans for a forensic audit.</p>.Fraud-hit IDFC First Bank pays Rs 583 crore to Haryana govt.<p>A financial fraud of this nature cannot be seen as a minor, branch-level aberration. It reflects a systemic problem for which the bank is to be held responsible. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, V Vaidyanathan, said it was an isolated case with no involvement of the senior management and that the process of recovery was initiated. He also noted that the bank had initiated counter-measures, including filing a police complaint. But these are still reactive steps that should not distract from the fact that the bank failed to prevent the fraud. </p><p>In a system where continuous monitoring of processes is possible, this is a failure that places the protocols of the management under scrutiny. The response should not be limited to action against the errant staff because the senior management of the bank is morally and substantially accountable.</p>.<p>Law enforcement agencies under the Haryana government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are investigating the scam. The state government is reported to have recovered most of the funds diverted from the bank. At least eight people have been arrested in connection with the scam, which involved forgery, violation of procedures, and other malpractices. </p><p>According to the investigators, the case would require sustained and in-depth investigation to unearth the entire nexus of public servants, bank officials, and the beneficiaries, and to understand the complex conspiracy and its execution. The probe would also require the analysis of extensive amounts of digital data. It should not leave any possibility open for the offenders. All those involved in the scam need to be held accountable. The outcome should prove a true example of deterrence and help establish trust in the banking system.</p>