Redistribution is not a dirty word

On the substantial issue of rising inequality and ways and methods to reduce it in order to ensure a stable and peaceful society, whether the Congress mentioned it or not, wealth redistribution is a legitimate goal in any society and should be of concern for the government itself in our highly unequal society. Indeed, Modi himself has spoken and indulged in it, sometimes as election jumla, as when he promised to confiscate all black money that rich Indians held abroad and distribute it among all citizens, even assuring that it would amount to Rs 15 lakh in each person’s bank account, or when he conducted the draconian demonetisation. In his first term, did he not appeal to middle-class citizens to give up the LPG subsidy they had enjoyed until then so that he could distribute subsidised cylinders to the poor who actually needed it? Was that not a way of redistribution? On the other hand, his government is also seen to have conducted a massive ‘reverse redistribution’ -- taking from the poor and the middle-class and giving it to the rich -- by cutting corporate taxes, imposing high taxes and surcharges on fuel prices, and through the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is paid as much by the poor as by the rich. Governments have a responsibility to reduce inequalities in society, and indeed all taxation is meant to achieve that. We need a sane debate on this issue, not polarising campaign rhetoric.