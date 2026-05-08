<p>The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has, over the decades, become less a gateway to public service and more a byword for institutional failure, symbolising delay and opacity. The formation of a House committee under R V Deshpande to recommend structural reforms is, therefore, a step in the right direction, provided it does not become another exercise in political optics. </p><p>The KPSC’s record over the last two decades is dispiriting: selection of politically connected candidates, scrapping of the KAS preliminary examination after a sting operation revealed demands for bribes, mass copying and tampering of answer scripts, and rampant translation errors in the examination question papers. Describing the Commission as a “fountain of corruption”, former minister S Suresh Kumar has pointed out that KPSC examinations were held only thrice in eleven years. When a recruitment body meant to be the backbone of the civil services conducts examinations only three times in over a decade, the anxiety among the aspirants is precisely the desperation that corruption feeds on.</p>.<p>The tragedy is that a blueprint for reform has existed since 2013. A committee, chaired by former Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman P C Hota, recommended a fixed annual recruitment calendar, abolition of interviews for Group C posts, reduced interview weightage for KAS, robust evaluation of descriptive papers to eliminate subjectivity, and a search-cum-selection committee to insulate appointments from political patronage. More than a decade later, most of these recommendations are gathering dust, as legislators from both sides of the aisle noted during the recent Assembly session. The Deshpande committee must not simply rediscover Hota’s recommendations; it must deliver an implementation roadmap with binding deadlines. The path forward lies in adopting the Karnataka Examination Authority’s technology-driven processes, introducing a UPSC-style annual calendar, reducing the Commission’s strength to eight members, and creating regulatory safeguards to insulate recruitment from corruption, nepotism, and inefficiency.</p>.<p>But these measures will remain insufficient without one additional change that no committee can substitute for – the appointment of people of unimpeachable integrity, administrative competence, and public credibility to lead the Commission. The KPSC cannot continue as a dumping ground for political loyalists. Its chairman and members must be chosen through transparent, merit-based selection. The Deshpande panel must recognise that what ails the KPSC is not merely individual corruption but structural decay. Karnataka’s citizens deserve a KPSC that is genuinely rebuilt from within – because without that, no overhaul, however well-intentioned, will restore public confidence in the institution.</p>