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Reform in KPSC cannot wait

Reform in KPSC cannot wait

Merit-based appointments must be at the centre of efforts to restore public trust in the institution.
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Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:22 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:22 IST
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