<p>The suspension of more than 700 police personnel in Karnataka in just two years is an indictment of the steady erosion of integrity within the very force entrusted with upholding the law. When those sworn to protect citizens themselves stand accused of grave offences, the crisis transcends misconduct and enters the realm of institutional decay. </p><p>Of the 713 officers suspended between January 2024 and January 2026, around 400 have already been found guilty and are undergoing punishment. The nature of the allegations is particularly alarming: murder, kidnapping, extortion, facilitating fake passports, tampering with criminal records, shielding gambling and narcotics rackets, and even masterminding a daylight dacoity involving crores of rupees.</p><p>The rot is not confined to the lower ranks; officers of the Deputy Superintendent rank have been implicated in serious cases, demolishing the comforting illusion that this is merely a problem of rogue constables.</p>.<p>That nearly 60% of these suspensions originate from Bengaluru – a city positioning itself on the global stage – renders the situation especially grave. A police force compromised by corruption and political manipulation cannot command public confidence. Transfers and postings have become an industry driven by politicians, particularly legislators who wield enormous influence over the police. </p><p>Recommendation letters from MLAs have become unofficial currency within the system. The Police Establishment Board has been reduced to a decorative mechanism while political interference continues unabated. Officers dependent on politicians for lucrative postings inevitably become beholden to their patrons rather than the Constitution. The result is a force that increasingly behaves like an extension of political power instead of an impartial law-enforcement institution.</p>.Reform in KPSC cannot wait.<p>This is precisely why the Supreme Court, in the landmark Prakash Singh judgment of 2006, mandated sweeping reforms – fixed tenures, independent oversight of transfers, and autonomous complaint authorities – specifically to insulate policing from politics. In Karnataka, as in much of India, these directives remain largely unimplemented.</p><p> The crisis also begins at the recruitment stage. The infamous Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam exposed how corruption had infected entry-level selection itself. A compromised recruitment process inevitably produces compromised policing. What is needed is a zero-tolerance policy. Officers accused of grave crimes must face swift trials and summary dismissal upon conviction. </p><p>Investigations into police criminality should be handed to independent agencies under judicial oversight. Transfers must be completely insulated from political influence, and recruitment processes must be made transparent and tamper-proof. Without these safeguards, the rule of law collapses the moment those entrusted to enforce it become instruments of criminality and political patronage.</p>