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Reform must insulate policing from politics

A compromised force weakens public trust. Independent agencies should investigate its criminality.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:01 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 20:01 IST
KarnatakaPoliceOpinioneditorial

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