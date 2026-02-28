<p class="bodytext">Karnataka's proposal to examine a ban or strict regulation on mobile phone and social media use for children aged under 16 merits a cautious welcome. By recognising that parental authority alone often proves inadequate against escalating digital risks, the state is venturing into a terrain it has long sidestepped. The government has anchored the initiative in pressing concerns: surging digital addiction, declining academic performance, mental health deterioration, and unchecked exposure to harmful online content. The post-pandemic era has amplified these challenges, with children immersed in devices at unprecedented levels – screens doubling as classrooms, playgrounds, and escapist havens. At the heart of this effort lies the government's mobile <span class="italic">bidi, pustaka hidi</span> (drop the mobile, pick up a book) campaign, which seeks to wrest childhood back from the grip of infinite scrolls and restore it to the cognitive and emotional richness of physical books and libraries.</p>.Karnataka mulls mobile phone ban for under-16s amid addiction fears.<p class="bodytext">The decision to form a multidisciplinary expert committee is, therefore, crucial. Rather than imposing a blanket ban, this panel will study the neurological, psychological, educational, and technological dimensions of early mobile exposure. Research by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) links excessive screen time in children to attention deficits, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and addictive behaviour. Physically, it promotes sedentary lifestyles, while socially, the pursuit of constant online validation erodes resilience and impairs real-world interactions. At the same time, a poorly designed ban carries its own perils. In rural and low-income households, where many families rely on a single mobile phone, these devices often serve as the primary conduit to educational resources. Schools, too, depend heavily on digital tools. An abrupt prohibition, in the absence of robust alternatives, could widen the digital divide and push risky behaviour underground.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka is not alone in recognising the dangers of unregulated access. Australia has imposed legal obligations on platforms to block under-16 users, while the United Kingdom and France have focused on phone-free schools and age verification. China has opted for strict time limits. The common thread is the acknowledgement that unfettered digital access during childhood is no longer acceptable. Regulation can only set the outer boundary. What matters more is self-regulation within families. Too often, parents take the easy way out, using phones to pacify children rather than indulging in meaningful engagement. Government action may help restore the balance, but parental responsibility cannot be outsourced to the State; the irreplaceable bond of family must bridge the chasm between digital distractions and the tangible richness of the real world.</p>