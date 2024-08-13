Regulatory credibility critical for investors

The latest allegations by Hindenburg Research against Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch underlines just how vitriolic the discourse, even on serious issues, has become. As the United States-based short seller, the Buch family, and SEBI trade statements and counter-statements, an important reality is being ignored: for economic powerhouses like India, the credibility of regulatory bodies, and the people who govern them, is paramount.

Hindenburg alleged on Saturday that SEBI’s unwillingness to act against the Adani group may be because Madhabi and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate. In response, the Buchs clarified that they had invested in the funds promoted by IIFL Wealth Management, in their capacity as Singapore-based private citizens, two years before Madhabi Buch joined SEBI as a whole-time member in 2017. This investment was done on the advice of Anil Ahuja, who has served as a director of Adani Enterprises in the past.