Religion and politics must not mix

While the political drama over the Ram temple at Ayodhya is unfolding with parties, leaders, ministers, and even commentators contributing to it, a parallel sub-plot which has emerged is also receiving attention. It is about the response of the Shankaracharyas of the country to the invitation by the Ayodhya temple trust to attend the consecration of the temple on January 22. The Shankaracharyas head the mutts situated in Jyotishpeeth in Uttarakhand, Dwarka in Gujarat, Puri in Odisha, and Sringeri in Karnataka, which are considered to be seats of spiritual authority. All of the Acharyas have made it clear that they will not attend the Ram temple inauguration and have given their reasons. Efforts have been made to make them change their mind but they have not obliged so far.
The Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth has said that the pontiffs will not attend the ceremony because the consecration is being done before the construction of the temple is completed. In the normal course, the consecration is done after the completion of the temple. It will take many more months for the construction to be completed. The Acharyas’ objection, according to two of them, is on the basis of shastras and conventions. The Jyotishpeeth seer has said that the scriptures were being undermined and there was no reason for the rush. They have drawn attention to the BJP’s plan to consecrate the temple and get it going before the Lok Sabha elections. As for the Shankaracharya of Sringeri, it has been stated that he will not attend the ceremony because of prior engagements. The Dwarkapeeth seer’s reason for not attending is that the current month is inauspicious for the ceremony.
The Puri Shankaracharya’s reason stands out amongst all these. While asserting that the consecration should be done in accordance with the scriptures, he said that he “will not go to the temple event as I don’t want to be part of the temple ceremony only to watch and clap seeing PM Modi touching the idol.” A hint of casteist privilege has been seen in the statement, and it is unfortunate and condemnable if it is there. Any person has the right to touch the idol, irrespective of caste, and it should not be the privilege of the Shankaracharya or an entitled section. Social reformer Sree Narayana Guru consecrated a stone on a river bed as an idol in Aruvippuram in Kerala in 1888, and scoffed at criticism from the higher castes. There have been casteist and retrograde statements from high spiritual authorities in the past and that is why it is necessary to guard against such sentiments looking for opportune moments to come out and gain acceptance once again. The Jyotishpeeth seer’s opposition to the Prime Minister consecrating the Ram Lalla idol on the basis that the Indian tradition has been to keep the temporal or political authority separate from the religious and spiritual authority is the strongest and most valid of the arguments put out by the Shankaracharyas. It is also the basis of India’s Secularism.