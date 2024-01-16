Religion and politics must not mix

The Puri Shankaracharya’s reason stands out amongst all these. While asserting that the consecration should be done in accordance with the scriptures, he said that he “will not go to the temple event as I don’t want to be part of the temple ceremony only to watch and clap seeing PM Modi touching the idol.” A hint of casteist privilege has been seen in the statement, and it is unfortunate and condemnable if it is there. Any person has the right to touch the idol, irrespective of caste, and it should not be the privilege of the Shankaracharya or an entitled section. Social reformer Sree Narayana Guru consecrated a stone on a river bed as an idol in Aruvippuram in Kerala in 1888, and scoffed at criticism from the higher castes. There have been casteist and retrograde statements from high spiritual authorities in the past and that is why it is necessary to guard against such sentiments looking for opportune moments to come out and gain acceptance once again. The Jyotishpeeth seer’s opposition to the Prime Minister consecrating the Ram Lalla idol on the basis that the Indian tradition has been to keep the temporal or political authority separate from the religious and spiritual authority is the strongest and most valid of the arguments put out by the Shankaracharyas. It is also the basis of India’s Secularism.